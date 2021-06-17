Jabil Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,679 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the average daily volume of 128 put options.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,148 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.