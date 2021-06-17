La-Z-Boy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,004% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 111.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 156,145 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.34 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

