Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

