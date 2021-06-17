Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$46.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.22 and a twelve month high of C$49.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.85.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$65.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8833959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.79.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.