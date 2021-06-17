Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Invests $369,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

