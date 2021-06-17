Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,133 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after acquiring an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.10.

