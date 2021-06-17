Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $77.27 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

