$169.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report $169.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.20 million. Nautilus reported sales of $114.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $623.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $625.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $623.35 million, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $724.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLS opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

