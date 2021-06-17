Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Stake Cut by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genetron were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genetron by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after buying an additional 223,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,573 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Genetron by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 276,571 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Genetron by 261.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 632,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 457,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 355,306 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTH opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

