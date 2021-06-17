Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,117,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 861,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $503,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,556 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

