Glenview Trust Co Makes New $430,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

A stock opened at $143.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders sold 65,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,803 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

