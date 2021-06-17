Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Reduced by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,653 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.