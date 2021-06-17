Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $23.61 Million in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 455,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,614,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

