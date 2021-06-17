Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

