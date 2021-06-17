Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 819,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,961 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.42 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

