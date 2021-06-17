Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.50. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

