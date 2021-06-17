iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after purchasing an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

