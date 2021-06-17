Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $109.59 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $109,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

