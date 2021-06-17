Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 15,325 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Standex International worth $62,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Standex International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Standex International stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

