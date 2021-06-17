William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $41,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

