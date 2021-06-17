iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 172.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Motco lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 270,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,884,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 892,134 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.70.

