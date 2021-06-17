Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 24,560 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 6.63% of MGP Ingredients worth $86,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,382.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGPI opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

