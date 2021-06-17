Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $100,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $12,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,150,729.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,374,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,020 shares of company stock worth $9,959,376 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

