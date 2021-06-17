The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,873,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $322,360,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $482,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 277,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $19,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

