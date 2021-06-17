William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 14,773 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $67,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,799 shares of company stock valued at $85,258,906. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.20 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

