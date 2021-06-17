Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a market cap of $799.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

