Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,435 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.03% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $45,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

BMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of BMTC opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.