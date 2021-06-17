SparkPoint (SRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.29 or 0.00760991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042194 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

