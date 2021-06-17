Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $1.41 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.29 or 0.00760991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

