Scala Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,347.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $5,347.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,980,628,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,180,628,995 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

