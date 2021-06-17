Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Sells 4,846 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TBK stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.75.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

