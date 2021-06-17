Novanta (NOVT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) in the last few weeks:

6/17/2021 – Novanta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Novanta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Novanta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Novanta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Novanta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Novanta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Novanta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Novanta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Novanta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $135.12 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

