Burger Swap Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.57 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00013841 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $65.57 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,625,917 coins and its circulating supply is 12,250,917 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

