Short Interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Increases By 30.0%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 915,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 418,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.56 million, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

