Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $836.38 million and $52.39 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040953 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 836,608,964 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

