Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Up 36.3% in May

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 13th total of 340,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

RGP opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

