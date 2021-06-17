Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 869 ($11.35). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 864 ($11.29), with a volume of 78,667 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 882.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.