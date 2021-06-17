Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.87

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.87 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,305,179 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £69.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

In related news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 63,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.32 ($13,201.36).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.