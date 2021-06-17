Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,612.82

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,612.82 ($34.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,695 ($35.21). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 16,640 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,615.02.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.