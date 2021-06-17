Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STL opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.71. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.