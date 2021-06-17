Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.98. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 116,249 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 139.65%.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $45,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

