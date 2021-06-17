Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Up 39.2% in May

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the May 13th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $716.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

In related news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 413,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 213,587 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.