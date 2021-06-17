Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

NYSE BJ opened at $46.58 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,211. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

