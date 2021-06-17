Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 13th total of 182,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

SOHO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.