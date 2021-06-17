Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. FVCBankcorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

