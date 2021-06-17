Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Boston Properties stock opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.87.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

