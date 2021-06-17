Carlson Capital L P Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.05% of NVR worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,656.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,870.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,103.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

