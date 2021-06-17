Carlson Capital L P Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,534 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $7,205,720.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $4,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 668,137 shares worth $72,141,498. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.09.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.