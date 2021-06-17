Raymond James Boosts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $25.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,433,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

