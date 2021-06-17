Carlson Capital L P Acquires 69,600 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.81. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

